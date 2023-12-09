Johnstown discusses plan for growth as Intel's reach impacts more central Ohio communities

The proposal would annex land into the city for a massive multi-use district.

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — City leaders of Johnstown are discussing a 407-acre rezoning proposal as large companies like Intel continue to move into central Ohio.

The proposal would annex land into the city for a massive multi-use district and would take several years to complete.

This proposal is the first step in the planned district that the city of Johnstown has put in place.

The 407 acres are directly above the Intel site, boxed in four roads ways: Green Chapel Road to the south, Clover Valley Road to the west, Duncan Plains Road to the north and Mink Street to the east.

Chris Hermann, who is with the planning consultant company MKSK, said this is the city’s chance to negotiate with the landowners to make sure the community's needs are met during this process.

“The reality is all this is bringing development pressure to this area and it's going to develop in some form, and so what we're trying to do for Johnstown is to make sure that we have control and guide the development in our city so that it fits in with our community,” said Hermann.

Developers hope this creates a positive financial boom for the city and the Johnstown-Monroe School District.

Sean Staneart is the acting city manager of Johnstown. He said this proposal will help the city adapt to the changes that are coming with companies like Intel.

“This type of growth and development has been happening for the last 10 years so our opportunity here is to get in front of it, make sure we are prepared, and do all of the development steps that we need to make sure it's consistent with the goals and the quality of life, things that are important to Johnstown,” said Staneart.