Officers on scene of barricade situation in Marion

Marion police posted on Facebook asking people to avoid the area due to the scene.

MARION, Ohio — Marion police are on the scene of a barricade situation on Johnson Street Sunday.

Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald told the Marion Star officers were initially called to the 100 block of Johnson Street Saturday night for an alleged domestic incident but the suspect was not there. The newspaper reported charges in the incident are still pending.

It was not until Sunday morning that officers made contact with the suspect who was in the home, McDonald said. People who live in the area told the Marion Star that police first showed up between 9 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The newspaper reported the house has been searched but the suspect has not been found as of approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police told 10TV it is believed the suspect is armed.

