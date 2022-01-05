John Cranley announces Sen. Teresa Fedor as pick for lieutenant governor

Cranley announced Senator Teresa Fedor of Toledo as his running mate, calling her “uniquely qualified” and “ready to lead.”

Cranley announced Senator Teresa Fedor of Toledo as his running mate on Wednesday, calling her “uniquely qualified” and “ready to lead.”

“Teresa Fedor has proven that she has the experience, compassion and wisdom to join me in bringing about an Ohio comeback,’’ Cranley said. “Together, with our combined records of accomplishments, I’m confident that she is the perfect choice.’’

Cranley, 47, announced plans to run for Ohio governor back in August.

First elected mayor in 2013, Cranley is term-limited from running again this year.

He joins Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley in the primary race. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to run for a second term, a campaign that will begin with a contested primary.

“This is going to be the ticket that turns around Ohio, not with safe platitudes but with big ideas and smart, strategic plans,” Fedor said. “Like creating an energy dividend, legalizing marijuana and then using that money to help create 30,000 jobs that pay at least $60,000 a year. Let’s just think about what a game-changer that could be for Ohio families.”

Author and women’s rights advocate Gloria Steinem endorsed the Cranley-Fedor ticket on Wednesday.