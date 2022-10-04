Athens County native, Bengals QB Joe Burrow launches nonprofit to help fight food insecurity

According to a release, the "Joe Burrow Foundation" will bring resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved in Ohio and Louisiana.

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and Athens County native Joe Burrow launched a nonprofit foundation on Tuesday, aiming to help families struggling with food insecurity and childhood mental health issues.

According to a release, the "Joe Burrow Foundation" will bring resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved in Ohio and Louisiana.

Burrow had a remarkable Heisman Trophy speech in 2020 where he talked about poverty in southeast Ohio, leading to more than half a million dollars in donations to the Athens County Food Pantry.

"I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good," Burrow said. "We will build on our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer up support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge and Louisiana," Burrow said.

Joe's parents, Jimmy and Robin, launched the foundation with their son. Jimmy will serve as vice president and Robin will serve as secretary and treasurer.

"Words can't express how proud we are of Joe and his many talents," Jimmy said. "His commitment to improving the lives of those who are less fortunate is especially meaningful to our family."

"As an elementary school teacher and principal, I see kids grow and succeed every day," Robin said. "I also recognize the stress and challenges that students and their families face. We are committed to bringing people and resources together to help make a difference. We hope you can join us along the way."