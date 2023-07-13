In-demand jobs drive demand for housing in suburbs like Pataskala

Now that central Ohio has been deemed a workforce hub with more jobs, more housing is needed in an already tight market.

Example video title will go here for this video

PATASKALA, Ohio — With major investments happening here in central Ohio that are driving more in-demand jobs, there's a need for housing on top of an already tight market.

A new development project in Pataskala could help that need, creating 254 homes.

Construction crews worked Thursday along State Route 310, clearing the way for a development by M/I Homes.

Pataskala Mayor Mike Compton said it's one of several areas that is ready for housing.

“They've been farmed and people have maintained them just waiting for that right time, and now's that time,” Compton said.

Just this week, First Lady Jill Biden spoke at Columbus City Hall launching the region's workforce hub.

“We're focusing on key cities that have received significant investments from both the federal government and private companies,” Biden said in her remarks on Wednesday.

Pataskala has its own slice of the pie given two factors: its proximity to Intel's mega-site promising thousands of jobs and a multi-million dollar solar panel facility creating 850 jobs.

A comprehensive plan published two years ago highlighted the need for more homes well before those investments were announced.

“I just feel like we're in a good spot as far as planning and being ready,” Mayor Compton said.

Even though Mayor Compton is confident they are in a position to handle this unprecedented growth, he has one concern.

“I guess the only downfall and the thing I worry about the most is, is the pricing,” he said. “As the land grab to be close to Intel is happening, are some people going to be prices out because it's too expensive? That's probably going to happen.”

Right now the focus is on boosting inventory while keeping this in mind:

“We're still trying to keep our rural flavor and with 30 square miles I think we can do that,” he said.