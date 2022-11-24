Jim Lorimer, co-founder of The Arnold Sports Festival, dies at 96

Schwarzenegger posted to Twitter on Thursday announcing Jim Lorimer's death. He was 96.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jim Lorimer, the co-founder of the Arnold Sports Festival, has died, according to Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The two founded what is known as "The Arnold" in 1989, which is held every year in Columbus.

Schwarzenegger described Lorimer as someone who inspired millions of people to get into the sport of bodybuilding.

"I am devastated that I won’t sit with him again and hear his wisdom, or critique bodybuilders together, or just laugh and laugh. My thoughts are with Bob, Kathy, Jeff, and the whole Lorimer family, but I also know that Jim isn’t gone," Schwarzenegger wrote in a blog.

The Arnold features thousands of athletes and events and is considered the largest series of multi-sports festivals in the world.