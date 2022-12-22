Central Ohio's Jewish community working to stop antisemitic rhetoric

According to the FBI, nearly one-third of all religious hate crimes in 2021 were antisemitic, and we’ve seen a number of these happen here in central Ohio.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the celebration of Hanukkah continues, Jewish communities have an extra feeling of importance for the holiday.

Alongside the holiday though, antisemitism is on the rise. According to the FBI, nearly one-third of all religious hate crimes in 2021 were antisemitic, and we’ve seen a number of these happen here in central Ohio.

Jewish Columbus has been working to help members of the Jewish community feel safe. This fall, they hired a community-wide director of security with 17 years of FBI counter-terrorism experience.

Steve Flowers, Jewish Columbus’ new Director of Security, said the best way to support the Jewish community and eliminate antisemitic behavior is to stand up to it.

“Any time you’re in a conversation whether it’s an actual conversation in live person or social media, or anywhere you're at, and you hear something that basically wants to blame Jewish people for something, counter that narrative, and push back on it,” Flowers said.

Flowers hopes his experience will help communication with law enforcement. He said nationally, antisemitic behavior tends to increase surrounding Jewish holidays and encourages everyone to be aware.