Jerry Revish to give commencement address to fall Ohio State grads

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former 10TV anchor Jerry Revish will give the commencement address to fall graduates of the Ohio State University on Sunday.

The virtual ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will stream live from the Covelli Center.

Because of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, no graduates will physically be in the Covelli Center.

Graduates will receive their degrees and a copy of the commencement program in the mail at their permanent address.