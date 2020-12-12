Jerry Revish to give commencement address to fall Ohio State grads

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former 10TV anchor Jerry Revish will give the commencement address to fall graduates of the Ohio State University on Sunday.
The virtual ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will stream live from the Covelli Center.
Because of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, no graduates will physically be in the Covelli Center.
Graduates will receive their degrees and a copy of the commencement program in the mail at their permanent address.
Revish retired from his 45-year career in journalism last November.