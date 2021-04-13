Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams announces limited return of Dolly Parton-inspired 'Strawberry Pretzel Pie'

The company tweeted Tuesday that the ice cream will be available only online on April 15 to make up for customers who couldn't order when the flavor first launched.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams has announced customers can order the limited edition Dolly Parton: Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor this week.

The company tweeted Tuesday that the ice cream will be available only online on April 15 to make up for customers who couldn't order when the flavor first launched.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams announced its limited-edition flavor in collaboration with Dolly Parton in March.

When the flavor became available to order, customers experienced issues with the company's website before it crashed.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams apologized on Twitter, stating that it did not expect the level of traffic it had on its website.

GOOD NEWS UPDATE!



Strawberry Pretzel Pie pints will be available ONLINE ONLY this Thursday, April 15—and there will be two ways to get a pint!



For more details about the 4/15 release and pre-order: https://t.co/CfhBUzBBoq pic.twitter.com/nmrrO791Hn — Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) April 13, 2021

According to the tweet, orders will open at noon EST and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The orders will then be shipped in the coming weeks.

Additional pints will be made available for pre-order at 3 p.m. with a target ship date in August.

The limited-time flavor is described as "layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream, and lipstick red strawberry sauce."

Strawberry Pretzel Pie will benefit Parton's Imagination Library, a book gifting program that gives free books to children from birth to age 5.