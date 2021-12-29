Jefferson Township firefighter dies unexpectedly while on-duty

Thomas Rees leaves behind a wife and four children.

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio — The Jefferson Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Tommy Rees, 38, of West Jefferson, died unexpectedly Tuesday while sleeping at the firehouse, according to the fire department's spokesperson.

The spokesperson told 10TV that Rees experienced some kind of cardiac episode while sleeping, but the official cause of death is unknown at this time.

Rees was born in Columbus and graduated from West Jefferson High School in 2002, according to an obituary.

He was with the Jefferson Township Fire Department for six and a half years.