'Jeepmas in July' benefits recovering hit-skip victim Pete Baumann

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On April 9, 2020, Pete Baumann was driving in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Madison County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, another driver was headed in the same direction and forced Baumann’s car into the path of a commercial truck.

The truck driver drove off the right side of the road to avoid hitting the car.

Investigators said Baumann then passed the RAV4, pulled off the road, and got out of his car. That’s when the driver of the RAV4 struck him and drove away, according to OHSP.

Pete suffered severe brain trauma, multiple fractures to the face and skull, multiple breaks to his body and bruised lungs.

On Saturday, neighbors in Hilliard gathered to raise money for his medical needs at his second annual "Jeepmas in July" car show.

"Pete is amazing, he's funny, he is he's a great guy, super caring. He would drop what he's doing to help anybody," said Chrissy Dembinski, a family friend.

Pete's is slowly recovering. At the same time, his medical needs that are not covered by insurance continue to accumulate.

"We've finally got to hear his voice like three months ago. He said 'mom', and he said his little brother's name, Owen out loud. And he's really really trying, he's in there. And every day we talk to him and tell him you know, this is only temporary. We know how strong you are, you keep fighting," said George Wolanin, Pete's stepdad.