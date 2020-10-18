Halloween drive-thru supporting JDRF features scary monsters, Hollywood animation

The 'Halloween Drive' supports the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to help find a cure for type 1 diabetes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you're looking for a Halloween experience like no other, mark your calendar for Sunday, Oct. 25

The event features exhibits such as haunted graveyards, pirates cove and superhero alley.

Jessica Boyd, with JDRF of Central and Southern Ohio, said it has been great to see the so many people support type 1 families by buying tickets to the Halloween drive-thru that will be filled with spooky creatures.

Those creatures were created by The Scarefactory, a central Ohio company that makes many of the larger-than-life attractions for movies and theme parks.

Traditionally, the JDRF One Walk brings out more than 6,000 people to fundraise for type 1 diabetes research and awareness.

"With our great partners at JDRF and The Scarefactory, we’ve completely reimagined that walk as a mystical Halloween drive,” said Michael Dennis, the vice president for CAS in Columbus, which is a division of the American Chemical Society.

The event is on Oct. 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the CAS Campus at 2540 Olentangy River Road in Columbus.