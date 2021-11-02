Jazz & Rib Fest canceled for a second year due to COVID-19 concerns

For a second year in a row, Columbus' Jazz & Rib Fest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Columbus city officials said in a release Thursday that based on guidance from Columbus Public Health and the Ohio Department of Health, Columbus Recreation and Parks Department the annual summer festival will not take place in 2021.
The city says the cancellation is necessary to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“While we are disappointed that Jazz & Rib Fest will not be happening in 2021, keeping our residents safe during this public health emergency is our priority,” said Paul Rakosky, interim director of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department. “Planning for this large event occurs all year, and it was necessary to make the decision now. Based on the information we have at the moment, we don't believe we will be able to safely host an event of this size where social distancing is very difficult in just a few short months.”
The 2022 Jazz & Rib Fest is planned for July 22-24, 2022.