Jazz & Rib Fest canceled for a second year due to COVID-19 concerns

“While we are disappointed that Jazz & Rib Fest will not be happening in 2021, keeping our residents safe during this public health emergency is our priority,” said Paul Rakosky, interim director of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department. “Planning for this large event occurs all year, and it was necessary to make the decision now. Based on the information we have at the moment, we don't believe we will be able to safely host an event of this size where social distancing is very difficult in just a few short months.”