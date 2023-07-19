What to know before heading to this year's Jazz & Rib Fest: Food, music, parking

The three-day event will take place at the Bicentennial and West Bank Parks on the Scioto Mile starting on Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's time to break out the beats and have some good eats, as the Columbus Jazz & Rib Festival returns this weekend.

Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know before heading downtown, from the numerous barbecue joints to the line-up of both legendary and up-and-coming jazz musicians.

When and where?

The three-day event will take place at the Bicentennial and West Bank Parks on the Scioto Mile starting on Friday.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Click here to find a map of the festival grounds.

Who is performing?

The festival will feature nearly 50 performances spread across the event, including:

Chris Botti, who performs July 21 at 9 p.m. on the West Bank Park Stage

Stephanie Mills, who performs July 22 at 9 p.m. on the West Bank Park Stage

Arturo Sandoval, who performs July 23 at 6:30 p.m. on the West Bank Park Stage

The Soul Rebels, who perform July 22 at 6:30 p.m. on the West Bank Park Stage

The Satchmo Show, who performs July 21 at 2 p.m. on the Bicentennial Park Stage

Ms. Jaz, who performs July 21 at 3 p.m. on the Rich Street Stage

To see a full lineup of the performances, click here.

Featured BBQ vendors:

Dozens of vendors will be operating to satisfy your barbecue needs from their fall-off-the-bone ribs to their award-winning sauces. For a look at all of the BBQ joints to be featured at the festival, click the links below:

The event will also feature a variety of festival food vendors and six different beverage locations around the parks. Click the links below to get a preview of what's being offered.

Parking and transportation:

Parking will be available throughout downtown Columbus, including at the Columbus Commons, COSI and other surface lots. Here is an interactive map of parking options in the area. You can also reserve your parking ahead of time through ParkColumbus.

People are welcome to ride their own bikes or rent a CoGo to travel through the trails and bikeways that lead to the Scioto Mile.

COTA routes are also available for transport to and from the festival.