Lawsuit alleges Lifestyle Communities stole items belonging to former Buckeye Jalyn Holmes

The lawsuit is seeking the return of Holmes' possessions and an award of monetary damages.

A lawsuit filed on the behalf of former Ohio State Buckeye and current Minnesota Viking Jalyn Holmes alleges employees with Lifestyle Communities 'unlawfully entered' his leased property and stole some of his personal items.

The lawsuit was filed in Franklin County by the law firm of Katz, Pryor & DiCuccio, LLP.

The complaint alleges that Lifestyle Communities, LC Gahanna and other defendants entered his property and took items including his 2015 national championship ring, several Big Ten trophies, game-worn jerseys and Minnesota Vikings team-issued equipment.

The lawsuit states LC Gahanna was required to store any removed belongings for 30 days but they failed to do so.

When he confronted several defendants, Holmes was told his property was thrown away.

The lawsuit alleges that some or all of the defendants took Holmes' belongings.

“The belongings taken from Jalyn, including his 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship ring, are not only extremely valuable, but also have significant sentimental value to Jalyn and his family. Jalyn poured his blood, sweat, and tears into his Ohio State football career to earn the items that were ultimately taken from him. We sincerely hope those responsible will do the right thing and immediately return all of Jalyn’s belongings,” notes Attorney Steven Katz, who, along with co-counsel Robert DiCuccio, represents Mr. Holmes.