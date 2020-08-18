Trial for teen charged in Hocking Hills death canceled

The trial for Jaden Churchheus has been "vacated" because "the parties indicated that they had reached a plea agreement" according to court documents.

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — The trial for one of two teenagers charged in the death of a woman at Hocking Hills State Park has been canceled.

According to documents filed in the Hocking County Court of Common Pleas this week, a September trial date for Jaden Churchheus has been "vacated" because "the parties indicated that they had reached a plea agreement."

Churchheus and Jordan Buckley are charged in connection to the death of Victoria Schafer.

Churchheus and Buckley, both 16 at the time of Schaefer's death, are facing charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide.

The terms of the plea agreement have not been released and Judge John Wallace wrote in a court filing, "further proceedings shall be scheduled by separate notice and order".

The motion Wallace granted, which was filed by Churchheus' attorney Ryan Shepler, showed that more research will be needed to return the case to Hocking County Juvenile Court because of the plea agreement.

Schafer, who was taking photos with a group of students, was struck and killed by a 74-pound, 6-foot-long log while sitting on the stairs at Old Man’s Cave on Sept. 2. She was killed instantly.