'I’m just really proud of him': Worthington teen diagnosed with cancer uses Make-A-Wish to gift school a batting cage

Jameson Colley was diagnosed with leukemia in 2019. When Make-A-Wish told Jameson it was his turn to make a wish, he used it on his school.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — The Make-A-Wish Foundation is known for gifting wishes to young people with critical illnesses. So, when it came time for a Worthington teen battling cancer to receive his wish from the organization, he didn’t choose something for himself. He gifted his wish to his school.

Jameson Colley’s love of baseball began at a very young age. But, when he was diagnosed with leukemia in December 2019. No one, not even Jameson, knew the impact the sport would have during his cancer battle.

“Being able to just be in the dugout with people and just kind of have a somewhat normal life has definitely helped,” Jameson said.

Jameson proudly wears his team hoodie, sporting the name and logo of the Worthington Christian Warriors. But he’s even more of a warrior off the baseball diamond.

“It’s hard to watch your child go through something that he’s had to go through and really feel like there isn’t a whole lot you can do other than be there to encourage, to love and to support,” said Jameson’s dad, Jayson Colley.

Baseball did seem the help. Jameson’s desire to get back with his teammates is what kept him going.

“We talk a lot about being selfless and being a great teammate, having a great attitude, controlling the things you can control,” said Tim Kraynak, head baseball coach at Worthington Christian Upper School. “Obviously, Jameson’s circumstance over the last two and half years, he’s had hardly any control over it.”

But when Make-A-Wish told Jameson it was his turn to receive a wish, he did have control over that. He wanted to do something that would last beyond himself. He asked for a batting cage for his school and his give-back wish was unveiled on April 13.

“I’m super proud of him,” his dad told 10TV. “He could have picked something that would have just benefited him and there would have been nothing wrong with that.”

Coach Kraynak said watching Jameson, a freshman playing at the varsity level while battling through his illness and being a great teammate, has been an inspiration.

“You love to coach because you love the game and you love to compete but it’s all about the relationships,” said Coach Kraynak. “Watching a kid like Jameson live out his journey with his team, with this program, with the community, has been nothing short of remarkable."

Now, Jameson’s looking forward to being done with his cancer treatment, getting in that batting cage and back on the diamond this season.