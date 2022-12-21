'I've been waiting so long': 10-year-old Newark boy waiting for heart transplant

Bentley Cherup was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which means the left side of his heart was underdeveloped.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEWARK, Ohio — Bentley Cherup is just like any 10-year-old boy.

He loves football, baseball, hamburgers and pizza.

His loves his three great danes and his older brother and sister — sometimes.

Cherup would also love to have a new heart.

“I'm just nervous it could be any time, any second and I've been waiting so long and I don't know when it's going to be my turn. It's stressful,” he said.

Two years ago, Bentley was placed on a nationwide heart transplant wait list.

When his mother was 20 weeks pregnant, doctors diagnosed her son with hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

“Which means the left side of his heart was underdeveloped,” says Mandi Cherup his mother.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1,025 babies in the United States are born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. About 1 in every 3,841 babies are born with the condition each year.

Bentley has undergone four open heart surgeries to try and keep his heart beating.

His first surgery happened at 3-days old.

His parents marvel at their son’s positive attitude and strength.

“He is probably the toughest little dude ever,” says Kevin Cherup, his father.

Bentley’s toughest battle involves another heartbreak.

For him to get a second chance at life, another child must lose their life.

“The doctors have said that the transplant is the only way for him to prolong his life, which is hard to think about,” says his mother.

It is a numbers game. One family must grieve so another can rejoice.

“To hear him say if I don't make it through I'll still be with you guys it's so sad. Yeah definitely a tough kid,” says his mom

So Bentley waits.

“When I knew I was on the list I knew they could call whenever,” says Bentley.

Whenever the call comes from Bentley, he has a message for other kids also waiting for organ donation.

“I hope it's your turn and keep your hopes up that it happens,” Bentley said.

Here’s a look at the transplant picture in Ohio from the United Network for Organ Sharing:

In total there are 2,788 people waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.

In total, there are 230 people waiting for a heart.

Under the age of one there are five children waiting for a heart

Between 1-5 years old there are 13 children waiting for a heart

Between 6-10 years old there are 6 children waiting for a heart

Between 11-17 years old there are 8 children waiting for a heart

In total there are 32 children under the age of 17 waiting for a heart.