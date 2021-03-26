'It's like pushing against the wall': Frustrations build for those seeking unemployment benefits

Those who applied for benefits say they can’t get answers to their questions or resolve issues with payments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Surina Bradshaw of Columbus is living with her daughter to make ends meet. She’s had to borrow money from family to pay the bills.

Like many Ohioans, she applied for unemployment but was denied.

In her case, she says she left a job voluntarily after her son was murdered and then her mother was got sick cancer.

She says when she filed for regular unemployment she was denied because she left for personal reasons.

Then the pandemic hit and said because she couldn’t find work, she filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

She was relieved to find her application was accepted, but then it was rejected less than an hour later. The letter said her unemployment was non-COVID-19 related.

“They actually gave me approval for pandemic and then 30 minutes later they sent me a denial,” Bradshaw said

She provided us with the paperwork to back up her claim.

Her frustration with the system, she says, only created more confusion.

“If I’m not able to find a job right now due to the fact because the whole world is shut down, why would that not be a pandemic reason? They couldn't answer that question,” Bradshaw said.

A spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services said a death in the family is not a qualifying reason for PUA, but that doesn't mean the applicant does not apply in another scenario, which is done through self-evaluation.

ODJFS did send us this link which spells out who qualifies for PUA assistance.

After we told ODJFS about Bradshaw’s case, a spokesperson sent an email saying, “her appeal has been expedited and she will receive a determination within the next couple of days.”

John Alm of New Albany got his PUA unemployment checks until he says they were flagged for fraud.

“They gave me no information about it they didn't tell me why,” he said.

Since November, he says he’s called ODJFS once a week to get answers and says he has gotten nowhere.

Alms says the people that answer the phones aren’t the people who handle fraud and when he asks to speak with the people who do handle it, he says they can't transfer him.

“I'm very frustrated. They owe me a lot of money around the $7,000 range,” Alm says. "I'm at my wit's end. It's like pushing against the wall.