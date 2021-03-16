'It’s just very frustrating': Polaris employees faced with second shots fired incident in two weeks

For many who work at Polaris, Monday was all too familiar, having dealt with a similar incident less than two weeks ago.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday is the second time shots were fired at Polaris Fashion Place in under two weeks and some mall workers say they're fed up.

“The fact that this has happened twice in two weeks, it's just very frustrating,” said Tristan Bentley, who works at Sunglass Hut.

“I literally just heard a ton of shots and thought of the first shooting a couple weeks ago so I was like ‘oh good, again,’” said Ella Allen, works at Aldo.

On March 3, multiple agencies responded to the mall after a report of shots fired.

According to police, two men, 25-year-old Levon Sommerville and 21-year-old Anthony Truss Jr., fired shots at each other outside Carter's in the lower section of the mall.

Sommerville and Truss are both charged with felonious assault. Police are still searching for both men.

One employee says the last time this happened, her store was empty for about three days.

“More people are gonna not want to come to the mall now,” Allen said.

For customers like Heaven Rhea, that's already top of mind. “It kind of makes me worrisome,” she said.