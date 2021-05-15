'It's just so inspiring': Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure held virtually, supporters turn out for in-person parade

More than 30 breast cancer survivors and those undergoing treatment came to the Hope Parade to support Komen.

This year's Susan G. Komen Columbus Race for the Cure was held virtually, but an in-person parade was still held for its 29th year.

More than 30 breast cancer survivors and those undergoing treatment came to the Hope Parade to support Komen.

The parade took place at the Easton Town Center.

The crowd size may have been different this year due to COVID-19, but those that went say the support and spirit were still there.

“It’s just so inspiring. So inspiring. Whether it's been a day of survival or 22 years of survival. It's just hearing all the stories and the journeys everyone has been through and sharing the stories. It’s a sisterhood and a brotherhood," said Lydia Kemerling Back, who is a breast cancer survivor.

The event raised more than $200,000, according to the organization's website.

The race was held virtually for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.