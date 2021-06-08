'It's further than death': Fayette County husband remembers wife after deadly home explosion

Teddy lost his wife Patricia when their home exploded in June. Teddy and their daughter Angel talked about the impact Patricia made on their lives.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — It's been a long month for the Miller family.

On July 10, Teddy lost his wife Patricia in a home explosion in Fayette County.

Teddy and his daughter, Angel, spoke about that day and who Patricia was with us.

“She just enjoyed everything. We used to have a team of mules and we'd ride every place. Just wonderful how it was,” Teddy said.

Patricia and Teddy were married 51 years and they were each other's best friends.

Teddy recalled that morning, saying they were up early to go to a friend's funeral. The next thing he heard was a loud boom.

His daughter Angel also heard the explosion.

"I heard the boom. I didn't know what it was. I looked over then and the house was just gone and in flames,” Angel said.

Angel lives just feet away from where her parent's home use to stand.

Yet even in the hardest time of their lives, they can smile.

"I think because we had all the memories that we can look back on even though it's hard with her not being here,” Angel said.

Patricia loved to joke and have fun, according to her family. That's exactly what Teddy and Angel plan to do in her honor.

But if there's one thing you take away from their story, is that their love outlives all.

"It's further than death, I’ll tell you. You want her to be with you all the time,” Teddy said.

Teddy suffered serious burns to his leg but those have since healed.