Issue 7 backers still elusive days before election

10TV first made contact with organizers Thursday morning. By late Friday afternoon, they still had not made themselves available for a short Zoom interview.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The supporters of Issue 7 are not happy that Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders have referred to their effort as a scam.

The ballot issue would divert $87 million from the city’s general fund to be used for what petitioners call efforts to support green energy and minority-owned businesses.

10TV was provided a list of talking points from Connie Gadell-Newton, the attorney representing the petitioners.

It laid out how the money would be divided and how it would be managed. The breakdown offered was: $10 million for the Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Fund; $10 million for Clean Energy Education and Training; $10 million for the Minority Business Clean Energy Development Fund; and $57 million for subsidies electric bills for customers who choose clean energy.

As for the accountability of these funds, the petitioners say the Columbus City Council is the delegated authority for the $20 million in the first two funds. An entity yet to be selected will manage the rest, subject to a quarterly audit by the city auditor.

“They haven’t even talked to the community,” Mayor Ginther said. “You know, minority business development, and you haven’t even talked to the NAACP or the Columbus Urban League or minority business owners in our community? That’s a scam, and the people of Columbus are not going to fall for it. We’re not going to be deceived.”

As for the specifics of the money, the talking points had a list of uses, including: lowering electric bills, buying energy-efficient appliances, clean energy jobs training, scholarships for students studying clean energy and grants to provide capital to minority-owned businesses in clean energy.

“This is coming from folks who won’t talk to you, who won’t talk to the public,” he told 10TV’s Brittany Bailey. “If all these things were true, why wouldn’t they have put this in the language of the initiative petition? Why wouldn’t they have put all these details – you know, I learned a long time ago to read the fine print. And, when you read the fine print, none of the things you’re talking about are spelled out for the voters. There’s nothing for them to hang their hat on. They have to take the word of people who are trying to take our money, who are going to profit from our money and are refusing to have any oversight or accountability and, quite honestly, have been completely out of the community conversation about this issue for months and literally are sending lawyers and talking points to you in the 11th hour. Unacceptable.”

The mayor also points out that the city is already expanding its efforts to promote clean energy. Last November, Columbus voters passed Clean Energy Aggregation, which allows for 100% of the energy powering homes and small businesses to be from clean, renewable sources generated in Ohio by 2023.

“Where are those things they say, you know, don’t tell me what you believe, show me what you believe,” Mayor Ginther said. “And, if they believe all those things, why isn’t it in the ballot language, why isn’t it in the petition initiative.”

The mayor and others also have criticized the group behind the effort for not being forthcoming or accessible.

10TV did attempt to reach every listed petitioner by phone or in person, without much success. Once finally in contact, 10TV offered nearly two full days to schedule a zoom interview but was not taken up on the offer.

The talking points refer to the petitioners, one who is now deceased, as minority business owners, retirees and a teacher. They also are either friends or family of John Clarke. It was made clear that Clarke, who is associated with ProEnergy, is the project manager for the initiative and does not serve in a campaign finance capacity.

That distinction is likely important because Clarke is currently facing felony charges of election falsification and tampering tied to the early stages of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the petitioners are already planning for possible defeat this Tuesday. Last week, the same petitioners, plus one additional name and still including the name of the deceased petitioner, filed a new petition with the city. This time, they are asking for $107 million.