Issue 22 too close to call in Gahanna-Jefferson school levy, passing by two votes

GAHANNA, Ohio — As of early Wednesday morning, two votes in favor of Issue 22 make it too difficult to determine if the issue will pass.

The Franklin County Board of Elections list the unofficial results as 14,097 in favor and 14,095 against the issue. This as mail-in votes continue to be counted over the next several days.

The issue would support the construction of a new high school and allow for other additions to other schools.

It would also provide funding for the maintenance and upkeep of school facilities.

School leaders said Tuesday a survey was conducted in 2019 showing as many as 800 new students could enroll in the district by 2025. Superintendent Steve Barrett said he hopes that residents will want the district's facilities to grow as the community does.

The vote for the levy comes amid a pandemic and following a teacher strike over learning plans.

Barrett said he understands that those factors could have an impact on the outcome of Issue 22.

"We know that families are struggling and it's a difficult time to put a levy on just because of the pandemic and when you add a strike in it makes it even more difficult. We're asking permission from our residents and our families to do this work, we are growing the kids are going to come no matter what we do," Barrett said.