Advocates weigh in on impact of Issue 1 on abortion rights initiative

Many people believe the large turnout at the polls for early voting is because of how Issue 1 may impact the abortion-rights initiative on the ballot this November.

OHIO, USA — It's the final countdown to Tuesday’s special election, and advocates on both sides of Issue 1 are efforting one last push to get voters to the polls.

Current laws state a 50% vote plus one is needed to pass an amendment. Issue 1 would change that requirement to a 60% majority.

Anti-abortion organizations like Ohio Right to Life are encouraging voters to vote 'yes' on Tuesday, saying it's about protecting our state’s constitution.

"Here at Ohio Right to Life, we think that Ohio's constitution deserves protection. We see it as our state's founding document, as our state's most sacred document that was created to protect our liberties and freedoms. Therefore, it should have broad consensus when changing that,” said Elizabeth Marbach, director of communications for Ohio Right to Life.

Marbach said Ohio Right to Life feels our constitution needs to be better protected from changes.

"When you look at the nation's constitution, it requires two-thirds vote in both chambers of Congress as well as three-fourths of the vote from all 50 states in the United States,” Marbach said.

On the other side, abortion-rights groups like Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights are encouraging voters to vote 'no', saying it's about protecting our democracy.

"Ohio is on the front line for abortion access and we've had so much energy and support. We were able to deliver over 700,000 signatures to get on the ballot this November. Our opponent saw that enthusiasm and instead of meeting us at a fair election in November, they've put a special election in August to change the process for ballot initiatives,” said Lauren Blauvelt, co-chair of Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights.

Blauvelt said Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights is encouraging voters to vote 'no' because if Issue 1 passes, it would be more challenging to pass the initiative that would enshrine abortion rights into Ohio’s constitution in the next election.

"Issue 1 will take away majority rule for Ohioans. This is a right that we've had for over a hundred years,” Blauvelt said.

Both advocates said they’re encouraged by the turnout of early voters they’ve seen so far.

"Either way, it’s a good thing that a multitude of voters are coming out to vote and that they're taking part in their civic duty,” Marbach said.