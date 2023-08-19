Iron Pony Motorsports holding 7th annual Ride for Rhinos

Iron Pony Motorsports is holding its annual Ride for Rhinos, one of the largest motorcycle rides aimed at helping to protect wildlife.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Westerville motorsports store Iron Pony Motorsports is holding its 7th annual Ride for Rhinos, one of the largest motorcycle rides aimed at helping to protect wildlife, this Sunday, Aug. 20.

The motorcycle ride will begin at Iron Pony Motorsports in Westerville, with the first bike departing at 9:30 a.m., and the last out at 10:15 a.m.

Participants will travel 80 miles with a stop mid-way and take in the scenery as they ride to The Wilds, a nearly 10,000-acre conservation center in Cumberland, Ohio.

The event helps to make a difference for the future of threatened and endangered rhinos by benefiting The Wilds’ greater one-horned rhinos and white rhino herds.

Registration is a $30 participant donation per primary rider and includes an event t-shirt. Raffle tickets can also be purchased for $5 for a chance to win an overnight package at The Wilds.

Iron Pony highly recommends that participants register for the ride prior to the event to guarantee a spot.

Anyone interested in an open-air safari tour at The Wilds must make a reservation.

To register for the Ride for Rhinos, visit this link.

The Wilds is notable for many reasons, particularly for being the only facility outside of Africa with white rhinos born five generations removed from their wild-born ancestors. Each birth is important, especially since the species is classified as 'near threatened' on the International Union for the Conservancy of Nature and Natural Resources Red List of Threatened Species.

The conservation center also houses greater one-horned Asian rhinos, which is listed as 'vulnerable'.