Investigators seek more information in Columbus mosque leader's death; offer additional $10K reward

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and the Council on American-Islamic Relations will hold a briefing to announce updates in the investigation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers has announced an additional $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in last month’s killing of a local mosque leader.

Mohamed Hassan Adam was found dead in a van near a wooded area off Windsor Avenue on Christmas Eve. His death came as a shock to the Columbus Somali Muslim community, which viewed Adam as a “beloved pillar.”

Nearly a month later, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and the Council on American-Islamic Relations held a briefing on Friday to provide an update on the investigation into his death.

According to Columbus Police Detective Westfall, lead investigator on the case, Adam's family first noticed he was missing on the evening of Dec. 22. That evening, Westfall said video shows someone else driving the van that Adam's body was later found in.

In the video, the person appears to be wearing a red bandanna and white or latex gloves, Westfall said. Investigators are now searching for that suspect and are asking for anyone with information to reach out.

"Too often, the homicides of Black, immigrant men are overlooked, disregarded, forgotten," said Amina Barhumi, acting executive director of the CAIR-Ohio chapter. "And we really refuse to let that happen here today."

The newly announced reward is in addition to the $10,000 reward previously announced by CAIR-Ohio’s national headquarters. According to Barhumi, this reward is the result of support from community leaders and will be used by Central Ohio Crime Stoppers for information given to their tip line.

Adam’s death marked the 198th homicide reported by Columbus police in 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.