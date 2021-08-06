Investigators say hookah coals caused fire at Dublin community center

Investigators say the hookah coals were improperly discarded onto a bed of mulch. The coals ignited the mulch and a fire was started.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Investigators with the Washington Township Fire Department said a fire at a Dublin community center two weeks ago was caused by discarded hookah coals

Fire crews responded to the fire at the shelter house at Kaltenbach Park Community Center around 6:40 a.m. on Aug. 6.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and a fire that could be seen at the right corner of the garage. Crews attacked the fire through the roof and from outside of the building.

The fire was put out in about 45 minutes and no injuries were reported.

The hookah coals were improperly discarded onto a bed of mulch, according to investigators. The coals ignited the mulch and a fire was started.