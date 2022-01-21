Police release video, seek identity of man amid investigation in Columbus mosque leader's death

New video shows someone else driving the van that Adam's body was later found in.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Investigators have released new video Friday in hopes to identify a man seen driving the van that a Columbus mosque leader was later found dead in.

Central Ohio Crime stoppers offered an additional $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in last month’s killing of Imam Mohamed Hassan Adam.

According to Columbus Police Detective Earl Westfall, lead investigator on the case, Adam's family first noticed he was missing on the evening of Dec. 22. That evening, Westfall said video shows someone else driving the van that Adam's body was later found in.

In the video, the person appears to be wearing a red bandanna and white or latex gloves, Westfall said. Investigators are now searching for that person and are asking for anyone with information to reach out.

Adam's death came as a shock to the Columbus Somali Muslim community, which viewed him as a “beloved pillar.”

"Too often, the homicides of Black, immigrant men are overlooked, disregarded, forgotten," said Amina Barhumi, acting executive director of the CAIR-Ohio chapter. "And we really refuse to let that happen here today."

The newly announced reward is in addition to the $10,000 reward previously announced by CAIR-Ohio’s national headquarters. According to Barhumi, this reward is the result of support from community leaders and will be used by Central Ohio Crime Stoppers for information given to their tip line.

Adam’s death marked the 198th homicide reported by Columbus police in 2021.

"It is our job to come together and do everything we can. We cannot heal until we bring the perpetrators to justice," said Adam's daughter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.