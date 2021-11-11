Investigators find human remains believed to be Nelsonville man missing since June

Bryan Bridgeman, 30, was last seen leaving his Nelsonville home on June 4 and was officially reported missing on June 7.

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office found human remains near Nelsonville on Wednesday that they believe are those of a man who was first reported missing back in June.

At the time of disappearance, Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said investigators did not have enough information to know if foul play was a factor.

In the months since, the sheriff’s office has executed several search warrants and spoken to possible witnesses. New information led investigators to an area near Bridgeman’s home on Wednesday, where human remains were found.

Bridgeman’s family was notified that investigators believe the remains are his based on current information, according to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation is still underway.

According to a release, deputies and prosecutors traveled to South Carolina and Alabama throughout the investigation. At one point, a person was arrested for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and other felony charges. Authorities did not specify if that person is connected to the case.