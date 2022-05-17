Investigation underway after several people fall ill at Scioto County camp

Of the 155 people who were at Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville over the weekend, there have been at least four reports of illnesses.

LUCASVILLE, Ohio — Health officials are investigating what caused several people to get sick at a Scioto County camp over the weekend.

According to the Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland, 155 people attended Camporee at Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville between May 13 and 15.

Of those 155 people, the Scioto County Health Department said they have received four or five complaints of people being sick. Melissa Spears, the department's administrator, said symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea and headache.

The health department said anyone who is experiencing those symptoms should seek medical attention and get tested.

Kevin Ronnebaum, who works with the Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland, said a low number of complaints have come into their office. As soon as they heard about the reports of illnesses, Ronnebaum said they reached out to the health department, Ohio Department of Health, and Ohio EPA.

Ronnebaum said the event was put on by volunteers and not the Girl Scouts.

The Ohio EPA sent a release saying they tested the public water system that serves the camp. The tests showed no bacterial contamination. Sampling from Tuesday showed chlorine levels from the camp's drinking water distribution system meet state and federal standards for adequate drinking water. More results are expected in the coming days.