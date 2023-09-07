ODNR: Invasive elm zigzag sawfly species found in Franklin and Delaware counties

A researcher recently discovered the elm zigzag sawfly infesting elm trees at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service Northern Research Station.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that an invasive tree pest has been found in Franklin and Delaware counties.

According to ODNR's website, a researcher recently discovered the elm zigzag sawfly infesting elm trees at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service Northern Research Station.

“Elm zigzag sawfly is an invasive insect native to Asia that was first found in Canada in 2020 and in multiple eastern U.S. states in 2021 and 2022,” said ODNR Division of Forestry, Forest Health Program Manager Tom Macy. “This is the first detection of the species in Ohio.”

The overall impact of the species to forests and urban landscapes is not fully known but is something researchers are working to figure out. There are no reports of the elm zigzag sawfly causing the death of elm trees.

The elm zigzag sawfly larva is up to one-half-inch long, caterpillar-like and light green in color. The larvae feed exclusively on the leaves of elm trees.

ODNR said a few elm zigzag sawfly larvae were noticed on trees in the nursery in early July and officially confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on July 21. They were then confirmed in Franklin County on Aug. 18.