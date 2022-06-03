Interfaith prayer event held in Columbus for those in Ukraine

The prayer meeting on Sunday evening gave people the chance to pray together.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Faith leaders of different religions gathered at the Washington Gladden Social Justice Park in downtown Columbus Sunday for an interfaith prayer for Ukraine and its people.

On Sunday, Ukraine said Russia intensified its attacks on cities in the country.

Norma Secor is a member of the First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ. On Sunday evening, she was standing elbow to elbow with people of the Muslim, Christian and Jewish faith.

"We're all standing behind the Ukrainians and praying for them thinking about them trying to help them,” she said. "I hate people killing each other I hate the guns and the violence.”

Rev. Tim Aherns is the Senior Minister at the Church. He said so many people from different religions have been praying for peace separately.

The prayer meeting on Sunday evening gave people the chance to pray together.

"Those prayers go up in Ukrainian, they go up in Hebrew, they go up in Arabic they go up in English,” he said. “The more people who pray, the more God's ears are opened,” said Rev. Aherns.

Secor is hoping for more people from different walks of life to come together because she believes as one, their prayers will be answered for Ukraine.

"People want to live in peace. They want to have a decent life, they want to have a safe family, and yeah…it's got to stop,” said Secor.

After the prayer, youth from the church placed flags on the church’s lawn with messages of peace for Ukraine.