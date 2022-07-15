Intel expansion in Ohio could be decided next week

According to the U.S. Commerce Secretary on Friday, a vote on the CHIPS Act could come Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — If Intel is going to expand its semi-conductor operation in Ohio the company is going to need help from Congress.

Ohio Senators Sherrod Brown (D) and Rob Portman (R) are in favor of the CHIPS Act which would provide $52 billion to expand chip-making across the country.

On Friday, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told 10TV the Senate is expected to vote Tuesday and the House will vote sometime later.

The vote is crucial to Intel's expansion of its already $20 billion commitment to build two semiconductor plants here with the possibility of building eight. Intel has promised 3,000 jobs.

"This will ensure that Intel will invest tens of millions of jobs in Ohio," Raimondo said.

She said the nation is falling behind the rest of the world when it comes to semiconductor manufacturing and that the U.S. should no longer be over-reliant on Asia for microchips.

As for why the bill that was passed last year has taken this long to appropriate funding, she said, "Politics aren't always rational."

The Biden Administration has urged passage of the bill before the August break.