Inspections underway for Ohio State Fair rides

From July 26 to Aug. 6, thousands are expected to visit the Ohio State Fairgrounds for fun fair events and concerts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inspections are underway for all 50-plus rides at the Ohio State Fair.

“We may look at these rides in multiple stages. As they are being set up, to the point of final operation before we issue a license to operate,” said Ron Dean, the chief ride inspector with the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

It’s a busy week for Dean, as every ride is tested and checked.

“We do a complete inspection top to bottom going through all of these drive components. Making sure everything is assembled properly as we start to look at other components of the ride out to passenger carry devices,” said Dean.

The inspectors look for anything that could be out of place. The inspection follows requirements from Tyler’s Law. That went into effect in 2020, a few years after an 18-year-old boy died on a ride. Because of Tyler’s Law, there are more inspections and inspectors, new rules for standards of rides and they collect information about how rides are used outside of Ohio.

“The whole process, since Tyler’s Law has went into place here in Ohio and the funding was put into place. That’s why we have some of our team here today, but that is funding that keeps safety at the top priority,” said Brian Baldridge, the director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

If something is out of place, they tell the ride owner right away and it has to be fixed before a license is given.

“A ride inspection ensures that each of the rides is assembled, maintained, and operated accordingly to manufacturers specifications. That means every nut, bolt, harness and wire has been examined, scrutinized and signed off on,” said Baldrige.

There are 10 inspectors that are professionally trained and inspect about 4,000 rides across the state every year. The rides are not checked just once a year.