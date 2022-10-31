Initiatives bringing inclusivity for trick-or-treaters with food allergies, sensory needs

The Teal Pumpkin Project and Blue Pumpkin Project are helping to spread awareness of kids who have food allergies and other sensory disorders.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you’re heading out for trick-or-treating, keeping your kids safe is a top priority. And for some kids, trick-or-treating can be a tricky experience to navigate.

The Teal Pumpkin Project, which started more than a decade ago, allows kids with food allergies to trick or treat safely.

If you’re passing out candy, you can easily put a teal pumpkin on your porch to let trick-or-treaters know you have allergy-friendly options.

“One out of 13 kids actually has a food allergy in the United States, so obviously it’s an issue that’s very prevalent and near and dear to us as allergists,” said Dr. Summit Shaw with Premier Allergy.

The Blue Pumpkin Project tailors to children with autism or other sensory disorders, which can be helpful for those who are passing out candy on Halloween.

Experts who work with children with autism say taking the extra step can mean a lot for families who juggle this every day.