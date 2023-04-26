Initiative helping to fund childcare addressed at State of the County

One of the challenges addressed was the need for childcare support for both families and providers.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Franklin County Commissioners met with leaders throughout the community Wednesday afternoon for the State of the County Luncheon. The commissioners released their 2022 report highlighting some of last year’s challenges as well as investments made in the community.

One of the challenges addressed was the need for childcare support for both families and providers.

Erica Crawley, a Franklin County Commissioner, said about 200 childcare providers in Franklin County closed their doors between August 2020 and August 2022.

"Our childcare workers are the workers behind the workforce… If people don't have a place to put their children, then that means that they're leaving the workforce altogether, or they're going to have to take time off from work,” Crawley said.

Crawley said the commissioners invested $23 million last year to start a new childcare initiative known as Franklin County RISE. The funding benefits both families and childcare providers. It also supports families who make too much to qualify for publicly funded childcare, but still can’t afford childcare services.

"We know that our childcare providers were worried about keeping their doors open and lights on and water running. We had six incentives that are still available for our providers,” Crawley said.

Joy Bevins, deputy county administrator for health and human services, said some of the other incentives cover a variety of working parents’ needs, “whether its in support of housing for workers, its scholarships for equipment and curriculum.”

The funding also is used to incentivize workers and to invest in quality childcare centers.

Bevins added the funding will in turn get more parents back into the workforce, supporting the county’s economy as a whole.

"A lot of centers need these dollars, families need these dollars, and we really want to make sure that they take advantage of utilizing these dollars,” Bevins said.