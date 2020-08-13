2-year-old boy dies in shooting in near east side of Columbus

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the 300 block of North Monroe Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 2-year-old boy who died Wednesday evening was shot and killed by a teen relative who was babysitting him.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. inside a home in the 300 block of North Monroe Avenue.

The toddler was taken to Nationwide Children's hospital where he later died.

Police say the little boy's uncle, who is 14 years old, was handling a gun and it went off, shooting his nephew.

His niece, who was also at home at the time, wasn't hurt.