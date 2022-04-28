Indoor amusement center at Tuttle Crossing hopes to bounce back from pandemic losses

Scene75 at Tuttle Crossing opened a few months before it was shut down because of pandemic restrictions.

DUBLIN, Ohio — If you are looking for family fun without spending a lot of money on gas or flights you might not have to go too far.

Scene75 at Tuttle Crossing opened a few months before it was shut down because of pandemic restrictions. For months the largest indoor family center in the world, sat empty.

The roller coaster is running and the giant drop is dropping, the center is in full-swing right now, and Spring is the busiest time of the year.

“People are really looking to get out of the house, you know, they've been cooped up all winter, and especially this year, because people have an extra cooped up that they're so excited to get out,” said Maggie McCartney, the director of marketing and branding Scene 75. “And right now we're on our second extended spring break week. We're open all week long.”

In May, discounted summer family packs go on sale online and on Memorial Day it is half-off all attractions.