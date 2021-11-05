City narrows list to 4 finalists in search for next Columbus police chief

10TV reported 34 people applied for the job in April. The city then narrowed its list to nine candidates last week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus has announced the four finalists who applied to become the next police chief.

The four people selected were:

Elaine Bryant, Deputy Chief, Detroit Police Department

Derrick Diggs, Chief of Police, Fort Myers Police Department

Avery Moore, Assistant Chief of Police, Dallas Police Department

Ivonne Roman, Co-Founder of 30X30 Initiative, NYU Policing Project

The city will host a virtual town hall Wednesday evening for the community to interact with the finalists.

On Wednesday, the City will host a virtual town hall to engage the finalists for Columbus' next police chief: Elaine Bryant, Derrick Diggs, Avery Moore and Ivonne Roman. Submit your questions to policechiefsearch@columbus.gov pic.twitter.com/S9Rn67Z0ui — City of Columbus (@ColumbusGov) May 17, 2021

10TV reported 34 people applied for the job in April. The city then narrowed its list to nine candidates last week.

Thomas Quinlan, who was named chief in February 2019, was asked to step down by Mayor Andrew Ginther in January of this year.

Deputy Chief Mike Woods then stepped in to fill the role of interim chief. Though Woods retired on April 24, he agreed to stay on until there was a new chief.

The city hired the firm Ralph Andersen and Associates to conduct the search for the next chief as they did in 2019.