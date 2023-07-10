Family of Imperial Stewart holds vigil in his honor

Loved ones of Imperial Stewart’s family gathered at Fairwood Park Saturday evening to support and comfort each other.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of 17-year-old Imperial Stewart held a vigil Saturday evening to honor his life. Stewart first disappeared Sept. 20 until officials located his body Tuesday in the area of Sunbury and Agler roads.

The vigil was held at Fairwood Park so that dozens of loved ones could gather to support and comfort Stewart’s family.

Many of the people in attendance wore the color blue, which Stewart’s grandmother Ruth, said was his favorite color. Candles were lit and balloons were released in his honor.

Stewart’s grandmother said he was her oldest grandchild, and she was not able to rest until he was found.

“He was the most respectful and loving child I could ever dream of,” Ruth said.