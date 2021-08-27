Immigration group says 2 new Afghan refugees are now calling Central Ohio home; more on the way

Community Refugee & Immigration Services (CRIS) says a husband and wife have already arrived, three more families are on their way.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of Afghan refugees are being brought back to the United States with nowhere to go. More will be on the way in the next few days as the Aug. 31 deadline to get refugees out of the country looms.

“We have a husband and wife who came a week and a half ago and we have a family that arrived in Sacramento that are moving here,” said Angie Plummer, Executive Director, Community Refugee & Immigration Services (CRIS).

CRIS has helped about 100 Afghan refugees settle the area since 2014. She says the organization just approved two additional families to come to central Ohio.

“We spent this afternoon talking with various community partners representatives from the healthcare sector and the schools, public benefit offices, and others talking about trying to prepare for who's coming and what we need to do to welcome them,” said Plummer.

Plummer said because of the emergency in Afghanistan, the process has been rushed.

“This group will have virtually nothing, they're basically starting from scratch, some of them won't even have documents with them. They were in emergency circumstances, they were certainly limitations on luggage that they could bring,” she said.

But limitations on what they can bring does not limit the kindness we can give.

“I think we have the opportunity of a lifetime…at least an opportunity of a generation to make an impact,” Plummer said

As for needs, Plummer says there will be a big need for housing. CRIS needs landlords who are willing to work with refugees who will take some time to get on their feet. If you think you can help, you can email volunteer@cris-ohio.org.