'I’m proof that a person can change': Southeast Ohio man on overcoming hate

MALTA, Ohio – They say no one is born to hate. But John Lemaster came pretty close.

Born in Circleville to a mother and father he says both overdid it on alcohol, he says he was surrounded by anger, racism and hate.

When Lemaster was just 16, he says his father shot and killed himself.

“Just from that point, with all the anger and hate that I growed up with, it just more or less boiled out,” he said. “It literally made me hate the world, made me hate everybody. I absolutely had a lot of anger and hate toward everybody that got near me.”

Lemaster said he acted out, ran with skinhead clubs in the Newark and Licking County area, and should have ended up in jail.

And that hate and anger he felt inside was soon reflected on the outside, in the form of a swastika on his stomach and a Klansman with a burning cross on his back.

Those tattoos became permanent reminders of his hate, even as his heart began to heal.

“You know, they say, when the student is ready, the teacher will appear,” he said.