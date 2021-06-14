'I'm angry': Family of children shot while riding bikes in Franklinton demands answers

Both children went to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of two children who were shot while riding their bikes in Franklinton is demanding answers as to why this happened.

The shooting happened Sunday around 6:30 p.m. on Greenfield Road outside Southpark Apartments.

Witnesses told police the children, a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy, were riding their bikes in the area when people inside a dark-colored SUV started firing shots.

Both children went to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

"I'm angry, angry. I'm over it. We just went to three different funerals. I am over this," said Markeesha Waddell, who is the mother of the four-year-old boy and the seven-year-old girl's big sister. "These projects need to be shut down - something needs to be done. These are babies now that are getting hit - innocent people - I need answers."

Waddell called it a random, drive-by shooting. Police have not named any suspects or made any arrests.

People in the community like Angela Byrd want to see something done to address the violence.

"We're out here doing our part, but we can't do everything. We need people to start coming down here and helping us," said Angela Byrd, who runs a free meal program for kids in the area. "There's so much violence here [and] nobody has done anything.

"You would think maybe the mayor, the governor, somebody is going to come down here and shut it down or do something to help because some of these families can't help it," Byrd continued. "It's low income. We are trying to get on our feet, but you see I'm out here doing my part. Won't someone come down here and help us? Come on down here and survey, pay attention, maybe get us some kind of security - do something, you know?"