'I’ll never get my son back' | Mother remembers 22-year-old son killed in Columbus crash

Columbus Police say 22-year-old Blythe died in a five-car accident on March 14.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Amber Hatfield wishes she had more time with her son Preston Blythe.

“I'll never get my son back. He'll just be a memory to his nieces and nephews. He'll just be a thought,” she said in an interview with 10TV.

Hatfield said they had so many plans together.

"We were going to go to South Carolina and go to a chapel,” she said. “That was my son. I look forward to being a grandma (and) that will never happen with him."

She wants people to know that her son was funny and he loved his family and friends and spending time fishing.

Columbus Police said on March 14, just after 9:30 p.m., a Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger were racing down East Broad Street. The driver of the Charger hit a Kia from behind, causing both cars to land in a ditch.

They said the Challenger also lost control, causing Blythe, who was driving a Lincoln Towncar, to drive off the side of the road. His car became air-born and hit a Ford Mustang that was stopped near Shadymere Lane. The Lincoln bounced off the Mustang before stopping.

Police said the driver in the Kia Sportage was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Preston died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Challenger ran away from the crash. The driver of the charger also left after grabbing two children from the car.

Hatfield said the heartbreaking part is that her son was headed to work and was two miles from home.

"My heart just left my body,” she said. “He loved me, and I knew that he loved me.”

To honor her son, she said she will continue to laugh, and continue to love.

She knows her son would want her to hold her chin high.

"I think the faith that thinking that one day, that I might be able to see his soul, or we can connect in some way that's what keeps me going,” she said.