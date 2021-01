I-71 northbound is currently shut down near I-70 westbound as police investigate.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — I-71 northbound near I-70 westbound is currently shut down after one person was shot on I-71 northbound Saturday night.

According to Columbus police, one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

HAPPENING NOW: I-71 northbound from I-70 westbound (east split) is shut down due to a shooting. Officers are on scene and paramedics are en route. — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) January 24, 2021

There is currently no suspect information.