Two men shot while driving on I-70 near I-71 in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot while driving on I-70 near I-71 in downtown Columbus Friday afternoon.

Columbus police say they were called to an area hospital around 2 p.m. for two men who said they were shot.

The two men say they were driving down the highway heading westbound when they heard gunshots and realized they had been shot in the arm and torso.

The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Neither victim believes they were targets of the shooting and do not want to press any charges.