Westbound I-70 closed near U.S. 33 after 1 killed in crash

One person remains in life-threatening condition and another is in critical condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Westbound I-70 is currently shut down near U.S. 33 after one person was killed in a crash Friday night.

According to Columbus police, the crash happened around 9:45 p.m.

Three people were transported to Grant Medical Center.

Two were listed in life-threatening condition. One of those individuals has died.

Another person is in critical condition.

Police did not know how many cars were involved in the crash.

It is unclear how long westbound I-70 will be shut down.