2 sent to Nationwide Children's in shooting on I-270 near Georgesville Road exit

One person is in life-threatening condition. I-270 southbound is expected to be closed for several hours.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that happened on southbound I-270 near Georgesville Road Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. on the interstate near the ramp to Georgesville Road.

Two people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. One is in life-threatening condition and the other is in stable condition.

It is unclear what may have led to the shooting.