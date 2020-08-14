2 sent to Nationwide Children's in shooting on I-270 near Georgesville Road exit

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that happened on southbound I-270 near Georgesville Road Thursday night.
According to police, the shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. on the interstate near the ramp to Georgesville Road.
Two people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital. One is in life-threatening condition and the other is in stable condition.
It is unclear what may have led to the shooting.
I-270 southbound is currently closed in the area and is expected to be closed for several hours, according to police.