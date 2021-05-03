BCI: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting on I-270 in southeast Columbus

The northbound lanes of I-270 are closed at US-33.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) said a suspect was shot and killed by an officer on Interstate 270 in southeast Columbus.

BCI said it was requested by Columbus police Friday afternoon to investigate the shooting.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and it is unclear which officer fired the fatal shot.

I-270 north is closed at US-33 in southeast Columbus due to the investigation.

Columbus police dispatchers said there was also a crash related to the scene, involving a vehicle going the wrong way.